Knowing that every action counts, Billie is using her platform at home and while on tour to raise awareness for what we can do to fight climate change, from her music to her partnerships and arena tours. At home she makes sure all photo and video shoots are catered with local plant-based food, no plastic, no single-use cups, and ensures everything possible is recycled and composted. On tour, her team hosts an eco-village during shows where fans can learn how to get involved. She also offers plant-based catering to her crew and even asks audience members to bring their own water containers which can be refilled at the eco-villages. She asks all venues she performs in to not allow plastic straws, and ensures bins are available for recyclables. She also has made an effort to have all her merchandise made with 100% organic cotton, locally, and sustainably made–yet she’s always eager to learn more. In the case of Ayana, not only does she have a long career in science and policy, she is also co-founder of Urban Ocean Lab, a think tank for the future of coastal cities, co-founder of The All We Can Save Project, to support women leading on climate, and co-creator of How to Save a Planet, a podcast on climate solutions.