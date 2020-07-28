Nutrition

Satisfying Chicken Wrap

By Nike Training

Healthy & Satisfying Chicken Wrap

Enjoy a healthy and filling meal in just 30 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Fill up on healthy food with this delicious chicken wrap. Easy to make and full of protein for long-lasting energy.

A balanced, filling meal with chicken, tortillas and peas to make sure you don’t go hungry. Nut free.

Ingredients

616 g Chicken Fillet
15 mL Olive Oil
450 g Green Peas
225 g Cream Cheese
1 Red Onion
300 g Mixed Lettuce
8 Tortillas Whole Wheat

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 425ºF.
  2. If frozen, thaw the peas in a bowl.
  3. Toss the chicken with olive oil, salt and a spice of your choice. Place the chicken on a sheet pan and roast for 20 minutes, until chicken is cooked. Thinly slice the chicken and set aside.
  4. Use a fork to mash the peas with the cream cheese. Add salt and pepper to taste. Thinly slice the onion. Spread the pea-and-cream-cheese mix on the tortillas, then add the chicken, lettuce and onion. For an extra touch, warm the tortillas in a grill pan. Enjoy!

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 220ºC.
  2. If frozen, thaw the peas in a bowl.
  3. Toss the chicken with olive oil, salt and a spice of your choice. Place the chicken on a sheet pan and roast for 20 minutes, until chicken is cooked. Thinly slice the chicken and set aside.
  4. Use a fork to mash the peas with the cream cheese. Add salt and pepper to taste. Thinly slice the onion. Spread the pea-and-cream-cheese mix on the tortillas, then add the chicken, lettuce and onion. For an extra touch, warm the tortillas in a grill pan. Enjoy!

Nutrition Information per Serving

526 Calories
55 g Carbs
45 g Protein
13 g Fat

Healthy Recipes by Lifesum.

Learn More
