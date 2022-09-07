How To Do a HIIT Hotel Room Workout While Traveling

The Top Bodyweight Workout To Do in Your Hotel Room
Sports & Activity
All you need for this 30-minute HIIT blast is space to move and a bit of motivation.
Anyone who’s lugged a 50-pound suitcase up a non-working airport escalator can tell you that traveling can be a workout. Jet lag and general travel fatigue have been proven to zap energy levels.
And while there’s no shame in pausing workouts during travel, getting your heart pumping has some energy-boosting benefits. A 2017 study found that short bursts of activity — even for as little as 10 minutes — can help improve focus and alertness when travel-related fatigue and jet lag hit.
And you don’t even need to leave your hotel room to get your sweat on. Research from the International Journal of Exercise Science found that bodyweight training — or, training that uses gravity, rather than an external load like dumbbells — can have cardiovascular and strength benefits.
Try this no-equipment hotel room workout routine from Albert Matheny, NSCA-certified strength coach.
The Ultimate 30-Minute Bodyweight Hotel Room Workout
Equipment needed: None
Fitness level: All (use modifications listed below)
Time commitment: 25 to 30 minutes, depending on the length of rest between sets and exercises
Warmup: 2 to 5 minutes
Walkouts
- Stand with feet hip-width apart, arms by sides.
- Crouch slightly to bring both palms to the floor. Using the hands to support the body’s weight as it shifts forward, slowly start to walk them out in front until the body is horizontal in a straight-arm plank position. This means that palms are firmly planted into the ground, shoulders are in line with the wrists, heels are pushing toward the back of the room and gaze is just beyond the fingertips. Engage the core while holding for one to two seconds.
- Slowly begin to walk the hands back to the feet and assume a crouch position. Move back to standing position. Repeat two to three times.
World’s Greatest Stretch
- Lower the body into a lunge with the left foot in front, facing forward and the right foot planted into the ground, heel slightly raised off the floor. Place hands on the floor so they’re parallel with the left foot. The left hand should be on the right side of the left foot.
- Continuing to plant the left palm into the ground for support, slowly twist the torso to the right while drawing the right hand directly upward. Keep your eyes on the right hand as it moves toward the ceiling.
- Take two to three deep breaths in, exhaling out slowly with each one. With each breath, attempt to twist the torso a tiny bit further to the right. Switch sides. Repeat two to three times.
Bodyweight Workout: 25 to 28 minutes
For the moves below, rest 30 to 60 seconds (or as long as needed) before moving from one exercise to the next.
1.Reverse Lunges
Muscles worked: Glutes, hamstrings, quads, calves
Why it’s beneficial: In addition to being a great all-around leg strengthener, Matheny said that reverse lunges are a unilateral movement, which adds in an extra balance and coordination challenge.
How to:
- Stand with feet hip width-apart, arms by sides and placed on hips or in a “runner’s stride” (so elbows are bent and one arm is in front of the torso and one arm behind it).
- Keeping the core engaged, step the right foot backward as the left knee lowers into a lunge. The right heel should be slightly lifted off the ground while the left knee extends just beyond the left toes. The torso should lean forward slightly.
- Using the left leg’s hamstring, quad and glutes to power the movement, step the right leg forward to standing position.
- Pause, then repeat eight to 12 times. Switch legs. Perform two to three sets on each leg, resting 30 to 60 seconds between sets.
2.Single-Leg Hip Bridges
Muscles worked: Hamstrings, glutes, core muscles
Why it’s beneficial: For travelers who’ve spent the majority of the day in an airplane or car seat, a single-leg hip bridge can help to open those cramped, tight hips, Matheny said.
How to:
- Lie on the back with hands by sides, palms facing the floor. Bend knees so feet are roughly 6 inches from the buttocks.
- Pressing palms firmly into the floor, raise the hips off the floor as much as is comfortable. The chin should feel as though it’s squeezing into the chest, but not uncomfortably so. Squeeze the glutes. This is bridge position.
- From bridge position, extend the left knee into the air so the left leg is straight. Slowly, and with control, lower the hips to the floor, using the arms (with palms pressed down) to stabilize the body. Once barely touching the ground, squeeze the glutes and tighten the core to drive the hips back upward, keeping the left leg extended the entire time.
- Repeat eight to 12 times. Switch legs. Perform two to three sets on each leg, resting 30 to 60 seconds between sets.
Make it easier: Omit step three, executing bridge pose eight to 12 times.
Make it harder: Instead of lying flat on the back, position shoulder blades on the edge of a chair or bed so the torso is lifted more vertically. You can also place a heavy object (say, a large book) on the lap when lifting the hips.
3.Push-Ups
Muscles worked: Chest, core muscles, triceps, biceps, shoulders
Why it’s beneficial: Targeting a wide swath of muscles in the upper body at once, there’s a reason why push-ups are a bodyweight superstar, said Matheny. Plus, they can be scaled up or down to maximize or minimize challenges.
How to:
- Get on all fours and plant palms firmly on the ground. Hands should be in line with shoulders.
- Simultaneously straighten the arms and legs, pushing the legs behind you, to move into a straight-arm plank position. Legs should be straight and feet hip-width apart.
- Bracing the core, begin to bend the elbows directly behind you (although it’s fine to allow them to push to the sides slightly) slowly and with control. Keep the gaze slightly ahead. Once the chest nearly touches the floor, pause, then push through the palms to move back into a straight-arm plank.
- Repeat 10 to 15 times. Perform two to three sets, resting 30 to 60 seconds between sets.
Make it easier: Perform a wall push-up. Start the movement by standing roughly 1 to 2 feet from a wall, or as far back so that arms are fully extended when palms are pressed into the wall. To perform the movement, use the same form cues above (i.e., brace the core through the descent, pause once the chest nearly touches the wall, then push through the palms to extend arms).
Make it harder: Elevate feet on a chair or bed while keeping hands on the ground. Use the same form cues above (i.e., brace the core through the descent, pause once the chest nearly touches the floor, then push through the palms to extend arms).
4.Crab Walks
Muscles worked: Triceps, core muscles, shoulders, glutes, hamstrings
Why it’s beneficial: Matheny said that tightness in the chest and forearms — a symptom often brought on by long bouts of sitting at a computer — can be remedied with this move.
How to:
- Sit on the ground with knees bent and hands behind the torso, palms pressed into the floor and fingers pointed away from the torso (either directly behind or slightly flared out to the side, depending on wrist flexibility).
- Continuing to press palms into the floor for support, lift the hips roughly 2 to 3 inches off of the ground. Gaze should be neutral. This is crab position.
- Keeping the core still and buttocks lifted, move the left foot and right hand forward at the same time, then quickly repeat that pattern with the right foot and left hand. Repeat the motion to move the body forward and reverse the motion (so the left foot steps backward as the right hand moves backward) to move the body backward.
- Repeat step three for roughly 20 to 30 seconds, or as long as is possible. Rest for 30 seconds, then repeat two to three more times.
Make it easier: Hold static the “crab position” and don’t move in any direction.
Make it harder: Pick up the speed of the crab walk or continue the movement for as long as possible.
5.Burpees
Muscles worked: Core muscles, triceps, biceps, shoulders, glutes, hamstrings, quads, calves Why it’s beneficial: Despite their (sometimes) negative reputation, “burpees are a great full-body conditioning movement,” Matheny said. “You can make it easier or more difficult as you need to match your current fitness level.”
How to:
- Stand with feet hip-width apart, arms by sides. Bend the knees and push the hips back until the hamstrings are parallel (or almost parallel) to the floor. Bend the torso forward slightly and plant hands on the floor directly in front of the feet.
- Using the hands to support the body, jump the feet back (softly and with control) directly behind you. The body should form a straight-arm plank position, with the gaze just above the fingertips and core braced.
- With control, bend the elbows directly behind you to bring the chest to the floor. Once the chest nearly touches the floor, push through the palms to move back into a straight-arm plank.
- From a straight-arm plank, ensure palms are planted firmly into the ground, then jump the feet forward so they are just behind the hands.
- Using the glutes and hamstrings to drive momentum, push through the heels to explode upward rapidly to a standing, then jumping, position.
- Land softly, then move directly into a squat motion, repeating the movement 10 to 20 times. Rest as needed to complete the workout. (*NOTE: Steps four, five, and six should be executed in a single, swift motion. )
Make it easier: Matheny said that, as a burpee has so many moving parts, it’s perfectly fine to remove one, or multiple, points. Cut out the push-up or vertical jump, or simply walk feet to the back and the front instead of “jumping” them.
Make it harder: Moving through more reps or moving faster can add extra intensity.
Cooldown: 2 to 5 minutes
Knees-to-Chest Pose
- Lie on the back with arms extended to either side. Take two to three deep breaths, exhaling slowly.
- On the second or third exhale, reach both arms toward the ceiling to draw both of the knees into the chest. Clasp hands around the knees. (If not possible, grasp a towel in either hand to extend reach.)
- Use the hands to draw the knees toward the chest. Gaze toward the ceiling while drawing shoulder blades tightly into the ground, the back of the head planted firmly into the ground. Inhale, then exhale, continuing to draw the knees as tightly into the chest as is comfortable. Inhale and exhale again three to four times.
- Rest and repeat as desired.
Child’s Pose
- Get on all fours with knees slightly wider than hip-width apart. Touch the toes from each foot together. Palms should be shoulder-width apart and pressed into the floor.
- Sink the hips back slowly, keeping toes together. Simultaneously, walk the palms out in front until arms are fully extended while hips are sunk back. Continue to press palms into the floor.
- Inhale, then exhale deeply, continuing to drive the hips back. Try to keep the back as flat as possible, gazing toward the floor.
- Hold for 20 to 30 seconds. Rest and repeat as desired.
Words by Julia Sullivan ACE C.P.T.