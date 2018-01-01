 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
AJ I FLYKNIT

LEGENDARY STYLE. SUPERIOR COMFORT. The AJ I becomes the first Jordan shoe with all-over Flyknit construction, delivering
incredible stretch and support—proving that heritage never gets old, it just gets better.

AIR JORDAN I FLYKNIT Exceptional stretch and comfort.

All-over Flyknit material delivers
incredible stretch and support.

Premium leather details
for a heritage look.

Nike Air unit delivers
low-profile cushioning.

THE JOOKIN KING With fluid movements and a street-fresh
 look, Lil Buck has added his personal touch
 to the jookin dance genre—showing there's
 always room to innovate, even when it comes to a well-established classic.

"I WEAR A LOT OF JORDANS BECAUSE THEY FEEL REALLY GOOD AND ARE COMFORTABLE
WHEN I'M DANCING AND THEY HAVE JUST ENOUGH TOE SUPPORT," HE SAYS.

JORDAN FLIGHT TECH COLLECTION Engineered for flight. Designed for daily hustle.

