LEGENDARY STYLE. SUPERIOR COMFORT.The AJ I becomes the first Jordan shoe with all-over Flyknit construction, delivering
incredible stretch and support—proving that heritage never gets old, it just gets better.
AIR JORDAN I FLYKNITExceptional stretch and comfort.
All-over Flyknit material delivers
incredible stretch and support.
Premium leather details
for a heritage look.
Nike Air unit delivers
low-profile cushioning.
THE JOOKIN KINGWith fluid movements and a street-fresh look, Lil Buck has added his personal touch to the jookin dance genre—showing there’s always room to innovate, even when it comesto a well-established classic.
“I WEAR A LOT OF JORDANS BECAUSE THEY FEEL REALLY GOOD AND ARE COMFORTABLE
WHEN I’M DANCING AND THEY HAVE JUST ENOUGH TOE SUPPORT,” HE SAYS.
JORDAN FLIGHT TECH COLLECTIONEngineered for flight. Designed for daily hustle.