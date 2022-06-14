跳至主要內容
Nike Flex Advance

小童鞋款

$2,100

高評價
Nike Flex Advance 輕鬆易穿，讓穿鞋就像數數字一樣簡單。 Nike FlyEase 技術塑造超大鞋口，方便小腳丫輕鬆套入，絲毫不費力。 將束帶交疊即可穿妥，這個動作能幫助孩子更快適應之後的鞋帶設計。 這款運動鞋彈性驚人、舒適耐穿，非常適合孩子學步、奔跑和暢玩時穿著。

  • 顯示顏色： Midnight Navy/Game Royal/Cool Grey/Laser Blue
  • 款式： CZ0186-403

尺寸與版型

  • 版型較小；建議訂購大一號尺寸

  • Great concept but not durable

    6ae44798-b32d-48b1-aed6-17d49eea4e8d - 2022年6月14日

    I have a 3 year old who wear orthotics and needs a deeper shoe. It’s also hard to get his foot in shoes. These were perfect! However, we had them less than a month before they started tearing up. 3 of the 4 Velcro straps are splitting in two and the toe of one shoe is already showing wear. I think if the straps were sewn instead of maybe glued together or made with a different material it might help. I would buy these again if they were redesigned to hold up better. Durability is why I loved my kids nikes in the past.

  • Runs short in length

    TabithaP339004374 - 2022年1月28日

    Very nice looking stylish shoe. My special needs child doesn't need foot or leg braces but has very wide feet with a super high arch so these shoes are perfect to help get on her feet. We usually use another popular brand is popular brand with Velcro closure But she seems to be in between sizes with those and they are cut more generously.. Ordered 2 sizes and had to return both for being too small and now I'm going up a full size full shoe size so they'll actually fit her feet. They seem to be short in length And the width would accommodate a regular wide foot but is a foot but probably not extra wide.

  • Very very very nice sneaker

    Guest G. - 2022年1月26日

    Shoe runs a little small. But I will take it back for a bigger size. Nice sneaker