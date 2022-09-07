Nike Dynamo GO 提供自在服貼的腳感，能隨穿隨玩，肯定會成為孩子的新歡。不僅如此，後踩式鞋跟只要踩下去即可上腳，快速又輕鬆。 針對尚未學會穿鞋的孩子，只要親身示範上腳過程，就能放手讓他們自由去飛。 適切到位的柔軟蓬鬆細節，讓歡樂永不停歇。
4 顆星
14958017671 - 2022年9月07日
Very cute shoe but The second day my son wore them the paint scraped off we will be returning
chritophers603868352 - 2022年2月04日
Excellent for my 4 y/o Son . Quick demonstration on how to slide them on & off he went . Bouncing around as a ‘Martian’ all morning . Thank you Nike ! Now if you could re-stock the go flyeasy for adults. Ha .
D E. - 2022年2月01日
Purchased for my Son, very happy, excellent quality as always