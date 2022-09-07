跳至主要內容
|

熱門搜尋字詞

Nike Dynamo Go

小童輕鬆穿脫鞋款

$2,200

Violet Frost/Midnight Navy/Vivid Purple/Metallic Silver
黑/University Red/白
Aura/Light Orewood Brown/Worn Blue/白
Laser Blue/Midnight Navy/白/Safety Orange
Pink Foam/Sesame/Honeydew/Pink Gaze

Nike Dynamo GO 提供自在服貼的腳感，能隨穿隨玩，肯定會成為孩子的新歡。不僅如此，後踩式鞋跟只要踩下去即可上腳，快速又輕鬆。 針對尚未學會穿鞋的孩子，只要親身示範上腳過程，就能放手讓他們自由去飛。 適切到位的柔軟蓬鬆細節，讓歡樂永不停歇。

  • 顯示顏色： Laser Blue/Midnight Navy/白/Safety Orange
  • 款式： DH3437-403

尺寸與版型

  • 版型較小，建議訂購大半號尺寸

免費寄送及退貨

訂單金額滿新臺幣 4,500 元即享免費標準運送服務


臺北市:
  • 標準運送的商品可於 2-5 個工作天內送達
  • 快遞運送的商品可於 2-3 個工作天內送達

其它縣市:
  • 標準運送的商品可於 3-6 個工作天內送達
  • 快遞運送的商品可於 3-5 個工作天內送達


訂單皆於星期一至星期五之間處理與寄送 (國定假日除外)

Nike 會員享免費退貨服務免費退貨退貨政策例外情況

評價 (4)

4 顆星

  • Paint came off

    14958017671 - 2022年9月07日

    Very cute shoe but The second day my son wore them the paint scraped off we will be returning

  • Excellent trainers for young kids .

    chritophers603868352 - 2022年2月04日

    Excellent for my 4 y/o Son . Quick demonstration on how to slide them on & off he went . Bouncing around as a ‘Martian’ all morning . Thank you Nike ! Now if you could re-stock the go flyeasy for adults. Ha .

  • Top kids trainer

    D E. - 2022年2月01日

    Purchased for my Son, very happy, excellent quality as always