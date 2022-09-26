跳至主要內容
Nike Court Legacy 以至少占總重量 20% 的再生材質，打造出必備雋永設計，向網球文化史致敬。 摔花皮革與復刻設計，讓你展現運動時尚魅力， 並用酷炫造型發揮影響力。

  • 顯示顏色： 黑/Volt/Team Orange/白
  • 款式： DH3161-001

尺寸與版型

  • 版型較小，建議訂購大半號尺寸

免費寄送及退貨

訂單金額滿新臺幣 4,500 元即享免費標準運送服務


臺北市:
  • 標準運送的商品可於 2-5 個工作天內送達
  • 快遞運送的商品可於 2-3 個工作天內送達

其它縣市:
  • 標準運送的商品可於 3-6 個工作天內送達
  • 快遞運送的商品可於 3-5 個工作天內送達


訂單皆於星期一至星期五之間處理與寄送 (國定假日除外)

Nike 會員享免費退貨服務免費退貨退貨政策例外情況

評價 (29)

4.1 顆星

  • f3e0cc05-9a36-4da0-a629-ad3282477f29 - 2022年9月27日

    So cute! I agree with the description that they do run small, I sized up a half size and they fit perfectly! Usually I’m a size 8, but I purchased 8.5. Can’t wait to wear these shoes this fall.

  • a579fc8b-cd68-4d8b-86a0-382dde8af8bc - 2022年7月15日

    I love these trainers! I’ve had a similar pair from another brand and they were super hard and rigid. These look really slick and are crazy comfortable! Just ordered a second pair as I don’t want to risk not being able to get another pair when these get grubby 😅

  • Nature Calls

    Clary - 2022年5月24日

    The Nike Court Legacy Next Nature are not only great because they are eco friendly, but because they can be worn for casual wear, workouts, and even business casual attire. The all white makes it possible to wear them with almost everything. I was a bit hesitant about their comfort level because of the fact that they are made from recycled material but I worn them for 7.5 hours at work where I am on my feet most of the time, and they did well. The one thing I would change is maybe make the swoosh black but other than that they are great!