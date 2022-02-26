Nike Court Borough 低筒 2 舒適時尚兩相宜。具備結構性支撐力，搭配復古籃球設計，場內外都能展現明星般的造型。
4.9 顆星
448623076 - 2022年2月26日
Super cute shoes! They are such good quality! We got size 13 for my kiddo who is currently growing out of his old 12 shoes & they have a little extra room in them but he was still running around in them just fine!
S A. - 2021年12月22日
Perfect shoes for little kids. The strap makes the perfect shoes for kids that do not know how to tie there shoe laces. All black shoe is good for rough playing at recess. My son says they’re comfortable
K A. - 2021年12月06日
Excellent school trainers buy them every year in a bigger size! Last well, easy to clean and fit very comfortably for the little ones.