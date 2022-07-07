跳至主要內容
Nike Court Borough 低筒 2

大童鞋款

$1,900

白/白/白
Sail/Hot Curry/Game Royal/University Red
白/黑/University Red
Summit White/Valerian Blue/Pilgrim/Pure Platinum

Nike Court Borough 低筒 2 舒適時尚兩相宜。 具備結構性支撐力，搭配復刻籃球設計，場外也能展現明星般的造型。

  • 顯示顏色： 白/白/白
  • 款式： BQ5448-100

尺寸與版型

評價 (22)

4.6 顆星

  • I absolutely LOVE the Court Borough 2s!!!

    BreeT - 2022年7月08日

    They are not only comfortable but very affordable (especially if you love Af1s) I have since purchased different colourways and have multiples of the ones I really like so that I know I have a fresh backup pair waiting. Wore them 14 hours at Disneyland!

  • Awesome shoes!!

    KevinMinh897479214 - 2022年6月25日

    I just received mine yesterday and these shoes are super durable, very comfortable, and the size is just right. Way to go nike!!

  • Wonderful shoes

    KaydanceS971557747 - 2022年3月06日

    These shoes are literally the best shoes I’ve ever owned. I wear them every single day and they are the most comfortable pair of shoes ever. I highly recommend them. They’re pretty cheap and they’re amazing shoes