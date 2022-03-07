別看 Nike Brasilia JDI 背包的外型小巧，容量可不小。本包款搭載拉鍊口袋、水壺層袋和舒適背帶，可輕鬆攜行伴你探索每一天。
I know this is a kids backpack but it’s the PERFECT size for mini toiletries, a change of clothes and an extra pair of shoes. I keep this in my car for after long trail runs away from home, so I can freshen up and change out of sweaty clothes before driving. It’s literally the best! And so cute!
A N. - 2021年10月20日
Perfect Size !!! Durable . Yes i recommend it.
C R. - 2021年10月04日
Great little bag. Ideal for just the essentials. Can fit daughter lunch box and bottle in with out the need for a large bag!