95bc9562-9fb9-4d95-94a3-e7dc697058e4 - 2022年3月07日

I know this is a kids backpack but it’s the PERFECT size for mini toiletries, a change of clothes and an extra pair of shoes. I keep this in my car for after long trail runs away from home, so I can freshen up and change out of sweaty clothes before driving. It’s literally the best! And so cute!