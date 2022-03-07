跳至主要內容
|

熱門搜尋字詞

Nike Brasilia JDI

兒童背包 (迷你)

$850

高評價
Canyon Rust/Arctic Orange/Arctic Orange
Mint Foam/Valerian Blue/Valerian Blue
Light Thistle/Doll/Viotech
Marina/Marina/Siren Red
Dark Smoke Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Metallic Silver
黑/黑/白

別看 Nike Brasilia JDI 背包的外型小巧，容量可不小。本包款搭載拉鍊口袋、水壺層袋和舒適背帶，可輕鬆攜行伴你探索每一天。

  • 顯示顏色： 黑/黑/白
  • 款式： BA5559-013

免費寄送及退貨

訂單金額滿新臺幣 4,500 元即享免費標準運送服務


臺北市:
  • 標準運送的商品可於 2-5 個工作天內送達
  • 快遞運送的商品可於 2-3 個工作天內送達

其它縣市:
  • 標準運送的商品可於 3-6 個工作天內送達
  • 快遞運送的商品可於 3-5 個工作天內送達


訂單皆於星期一至星期五之間處理與寄送 (國定假日除外)

Nike 會員享免費退貨服務免費退貨退貨政策例外情況

評價 (22)

4.9 顆星

  • Perfect size

    95bc9562-9fb9-4d95-94a3-e7dc697058e4 - 2022年3月07日

    I know this is a kids backpack but it’s the PERFECT size for mini toiletries, a change of clothes and an extra pair of shoes. I keep this in my car for after long trail runs away from home, so I can freshen up and change out of sweaty clothes before driving. It’s literally the best! And so cute!

  • Yes I do recommend!

    A N. - 2021年10月20日

    Perfect Size !!! Durable . Yes i recommend it.

  • Large small bag.

    C R. - 2021年10月04日

    Great little bag. Ideal for just the essentials. Can fit daughter lunch box and bottle in with out the need for a large bag!