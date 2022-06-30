Nike Blazer 低筒 '77 Vintage 的經典簡約設計和舒適性，向來深獲街頭，這次再以低筒風格與經典籃球造型優勢回歸。 華美的麂皮細節、復刻 Swoosh 設計和超柔軟鞋領，造就鞋櫃不可或缺的百搭配備。
4.4 顆星
1add9966-5906-453a-82f6-0cac37934d6a - 2022年7月01日
Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.
T M. - 2022年1月31日
After literally one wear to work (in an office where i sat mostly and im not hard on sneakers), it looks like ive had these for over a year. wrinkled, worn look. Very disappointed. May contact for refund.
H P. - 2022年1月25日
Nice shoes pretty awesome