Nike Blazer 中筒 '77 Jumbo 將鞋櫃必備單品廣受好評的雋永造型質感全面翻新。本鞋款以你最愛的復古造型打底，並添加仿絲絨質地的彈性鞋跟與大型拉帶，穿脫超便利。超大 Swoosh 設計搭配特大號鞋帶，增添玩趣新意。
P E. - 2022年1月24日
I have a collection of varying Blazer's, including some exclusive designs. I think these are the best yet. The high top soft heel is super comfortable - the design is next level. Sterling work Nike.
jaydotbee - 2021年12月07日
Striking looking trainer the fit is exceptional narrow. Avoid if you have a wider step
C R. - 2021年11月28日
You know the drill! Once broke in nothing stopping them. The jumbo check is fresh. I can tell the stretchy back will become over stretched. But solid overall