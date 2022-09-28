跳至主要內容
Nike Air Presto

男鞋

$3,800

高評價
Team Red/白/黑
黑/白/黑
黑/黑/黑
Nike Air Presto 男鞋專為穿著舒適與疾速氣勢而打造，採用俐落設計，舒適感勝過你最愛的 T 恤。彈性鞋身襯套，帶來如襪般的舒適貼合感受；超柔軟泡棉，讓每一步伐都更加彈力十足。 一上腳，就再也捨不得脫下。

  • 顯示顏色： 黑/黑/黑
  • 款式： CT3550-003

免費寄送及退貨

訂單金額滿新臺幣 4,500 元即享免費標準運送服務


臺北市:
  • 標準運送的商品可於 2-5 個工作天內送達
  • 快遞運送的商品可於 2-3 個工作天內送達

其它縣市:
  • 標準運送的商品可於 3-6 個工作天內送達
  • 快遞運送的商品可於 3-5 個工作天內送達


訂單皆於星期一至星期五之間處理與寄送 (國定假日除外)

Nike 會員享免費退貨服務免費退貨退貨政策例外情況

評價 (41)

4.8 顆星

  • Wonderful and Comfortable

    PDPTESTScreenname - 2022年9月28日

    Excellent shoes with comfort .

  • Comfiest shoes I've ever owned

    WilliamF223466826 - 2022年9月23日

    I got these just for daily/casual wear and can say they the comfiest shoes I've ever had. Normally I'm an 11.5 in Nikes, but for these I went with the 12 and they fit perfectly. Because it's a sock like fit there's tons of room for your feet to fit comfortably, and they slide on and off with ease. Not sure how they'd hold up for running or going to the gym, but for casual/daily wear they are easily my favorite shoes I've ever owned. Highly recommend!

  • Very comfortable! Durability is very lacking..

    af79b76b-6334-4776-b5e2-d39d7dc0a42e - 2022年9月10日

    These are very comfortable shoes! Unfortunately just like the last prestos, the durability is very weak. Tears along the side after a month or 2... I bought them for the comfort but will not buy again because they wear out too quick and I just wear them to work.