Nike Air Presto 男鞋專為穿著舒適與疾速氣勢而打造，採用俐落設計，舒適感勝過你最愛的 T 恤。彈性鞋身襯套，帶來如襪般的舒適貼合感受；超柔軟泡棉，讓每一步伐都更加彈力十足。 一上腳，就再也捨不得脫下。
4.8 顆星
PDPTESTScreenname - 2022年9月28日
Excellent shoes with comfort .
WilliamF223466826 - 2022年9月23日
I got these just for daily/casual wear and can say they the comfiest shoes I've ever had. Normally I'm an 11.5 in Nikes, but for these I went with the 12 and they fit perfectly. Because it's a sock like fit there's tons of room for your feet to fit comfortably, and they slide on and off with ease. Not sure how they'd hold up for running or going to the gym, but for casual/daily wear they are easily my favorite shoes I've ever owned. Highly recommend!
af79b76b-6334-4776-b5e2-d39d7dc0a42e - 2022年9月10日
These are very comfortable shoes! Unfortunately just like the last prestos, the durability is very weak. Tears along the side after a month or 2... I bought them for the comfort but will not buy again because they wear out too quick and I just wear them to work.