Nike Air Max Furyosa 以 90 年代的疾速跑步鞋款為靈感，透過前衛造型，為時尚和舒適度寫下大膽新義。鞋跟交錯層疊的 Air 氣墊，高調展現緩震氣勢。結合超柔軟鞋跟枕型設計、襯墊鞋領和蓬鬆鞋舌，打造摯愛拖鞋的舒適腳感。不僅如此，雙鞋帶系統可隨心變換造型，為五星級舒適設計增添手作魅力。
4.9 顆星
J E. - 2022年3月07日
I LOVE these shoes, super cute and super comfy for a person with a bad back who walks a lot. Unfortunately, the toe box is smaller than usual, and ALL my Nikes are 7.5. I will be returning and now have to wait until they come back in stock for a size 8. :(.
W J. - 2021年12月27日
I made the right decision by downloading the sneakers app thank for getting my order to me on time
Ingrid S. - 2021年12月05日
Honestly, feels like you’re walking on clouds. This shoe is so comfortable & I loveeee the color! I’m usually an 8.5 with Nike shoes but for this one I had to size up to a 9.