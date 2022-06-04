超凡舒適體驗。 可靠一流。 Nike Air Max 90 忠於原汁原味，結合經典鬆餅格紋鞋底、車縫裝飾片與孔眼片上的 TPU 細節。 撞色設計，打造令人耳目一新的造型質感。
5 顆星
bb618caa-b6b5-4b15-ac31-934875c52b1a - 2022年6月04日
These AM 90’s are tight all the way around. Fire color-blocking (not for everyone I’m sure). Quality materials. And comfortable right out the box. Most AM 90’s released in the past two years have been cheaply built, so it’s good to see this standard is still there. If you want what you pay for steer towards NRG’s, Athletic Club’s, and Premium releases.
每人限購一 (1) 雙
