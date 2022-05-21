不容取巧，真實體現 採用再生材質占總重量至少 20% 的合成皮革，將曾經改寫運動鞋歷史的原版設計全面翻新。
4.7 顆星
Lvalle16 - 2022年5月21日
I really like, still do these shoes! Their fairly light compared to others and the fit is good. I can’t say I really love the colors but again, this is more for function than style for me. I’m a mom of 4, so I need a sneaker that’s light and great for running after little ones! I’ve worn them multiple times all day and at first, it did take some breaking in to but honestly, that’s all shoes for me usually. Wouldn’t change anything except better color options.
AF1 - 2022年5月20日
The style is as expected. Cute and sporty. The comfort is average, they are a little stiff and rub the back of my heels.
Rachel - 2022年5月19日
I absolutely love these shoes. I get complimented on them all the time. They are so comfy and go great with any outfit.
每人限購一 (1) 雙
更多資訊
每人限購一 (1) 雙