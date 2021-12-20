Air Force 1 '07 中筒鞋擁有眾所周知的卓越設計：俐落裝飾片、搶眼元素，搭配恰到好處的迷人光彩，讓你魅力四射。中筒襯墊鞋領搭配經典魔鬼氈扣合設計，增添經典籃球鞋的舒適著感；鞋尖沖孔設計，使你常保涼爽。
4.8 顆星
M S. - 2021年12月21日
So recently I bought a friend some AF1’s. He likes the style of the shoe. I think he has been Enjoying them so far .
SangT12 - 2021年12月01日
This is the cleanest shoe you'll ever find. Since it's the first time getting AF, it was weird trying it on because they weren't as comfy as my running shoes. It's also a little squeaky when you walk with it. But overall, id recommend it.
J O. - 2021年11月20日
It is always a great feeling getting a fresh pair of Nikes! I definitely recommend the Nike Air Force 1 Mids in both colors. I have both colors and this is my 3rd pair of mids, they’re comfortable once you re-lace them, and can go with every outfit.