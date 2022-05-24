這款內搭褲提供數一數二的柔軟舒適與彈性著感，讓你每週換穿也不會膩。 採用 Nike 棉質平織布料，讓你用實際行動頌揚 AIR 設計一整天。
4.5 顆星
dco1029 - 2022年5月25日
Leggings are soft to the touch, my daughter says they’re very comfortable. Material is not see through at all. My daughter’s favorite part of the leggings is the white band that sits right at the base of her belly button. She stated that it provides comfort and support, definitely would recommend!
Padded bra - 2022年5月23日
These leggings had a good fit but my daughter felt that the white band across the top was to big and mad some discomfort when running that part folded over. She really loved the style they really matched her style simple with a pop.
Ailani - 2022年5月23日
My little girl is 6 years old and weights 87 pounds. It’s very hard to buy her leggings that go above her tummy. These fit her very comfortable and above her tummy so her belly won’t she or be popping out. Fabric is so smooth and soft. Definitely will buy these type of leggings.