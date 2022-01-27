跳至主要內容
鞋盒袋 (12 公升)

$1,050

黑/黑/University Red
橘色/橘色/白

將愛鞋裝進 Nike 鞋盒袋，輕鬆攜行，風格隨行。 採用耐久材質，並結合主體的兩個大型 Nike 標誌、可拆式斜揹帶與鞋盒式翻蓋開口設計。 內附彈性口袋與拉鍊網布口袋，可整齊收納備用鞋帶和其他小物。

  • 顯示顏色： 黑/黑/University Red
  • 款式： DA7337-010

免費寄送及退貨

訂單金額滿新臺幣 4,500 元即享免費標準運送服務


臺北市:
  • 標準運送的商品可於 2-5 個工作天內送達
  • 快遞運送的商品可於 2-3 個工作天內送達

其它縣市:
  • 標準運送的商品可於 3-6 個工作天內送達
  • 快遞運送的商品可於 3-5 個工作天內送達


訂單皆於星期一至星期五之間處理與寄送 (國定假日除外)

Nike 會員享免費退貨服務免費退貨退貨政策例外情況

評價 (6)

5 顆星

  • Sneaker Case

    M I. - 2022年1月27日

    This bag is so clutch! I ride motorcycles for a living and this bag is amazing for that purpose. I put my kicks in the bag and wear my riding shoes without worrying about ruining my beautiful Jordans and Dunks. Will definitely buy one for wifey since she rides to. The quality of the bag is really good and the extra compartments on the inside are good for spare laces or I throw my wallet in there when I ride so I don't forget it.

  • Such a good stuff to carry on for vacation

    T R. - 2022年1月26日

    Shoes bag

  • Stay away from me Mr.Business man you can’t dress like I can

    C A. - 2022年1月18日

    This bag is dripping it’s so wet. Love the strap love the color the screen foil print is sick. 🖤 I can also store more then just shoes. It’s fashionable and function able.