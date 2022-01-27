將愛鞋裝進 Nike 鞋盒袋，輕鬆攜行，風格隨行。 採用耐久材質，並結合主體的兩個大型 Nike 標誌、可拆式斜揹帶與鞋盒式翻蓋開口設計。 內附彈性口袋與拉鍊網布口袋，可整齊收納備用鞋帶和其他小物。
5 顆星
M I. - 2022年1月27日
This bag is so clutch! I ride motorcycles for a living and this bag is amazing for that purpose. I put my kicks in the bag and wear my riding shoes without worrying about ruining my beautiful Jordans and Dunks. Will definitely buy one for wifey since she rides to. The quality of the bag is really good and the extra compartments on the inside are good for spare laces or I throw my wallet in there when I ride so I don't forget it.
T R. - 2022年1月26日
Shoes bag
C A. - 2022年1月18日
This bag is dripping it’s so wet. Love the strap love the color the screen foil print is sick. 🖤 I can also store more then just shoes. It’s fashionable and function able.