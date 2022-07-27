Skip to main content
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit Next Nature

      Big Kids' Shoes

      $161.97
      $190
      14% off

      Volt/Photo Blue/Metallic Silver/Black
      Black/Photo Blue/Bright Crimson/University Gold
      Pure Platinum/Mint Foam/White/Metallic Red Bronze
      White/Aura/Summit White/Clear
      White/Midnight Navy/Violet Frost/Metallic Silver
      Black/Black/Anthracite/Black
      Black/White/Anthracite/Black
      Wolf Grey/Amethyst Smoke/White/Pink Glaze
      Sail/Honeydew/Pink Gaze/Pink Foam
      White/Black/Anthracite/Kumquat
      Game Royal/White/Anthracite/Black
      White/Black/Metallic Silver/Photo Blue
      White/Black/Metallic Silver/White
      White/Light Madder Root/Light Marine/Black

      Put an extra bounce in your step. A super-stretchy Flyknit upper feels like wearing a sock while heel-to-toe VaporMax Air cushioning gives you lightweight comfort perfect for playtime. Flex into the future with us and feel the good vibes.

      • Shown: Volt/Photo Blue/Metallic Silver/Black
      • Style: DX3367-700

      Size & Fit

      Free Shipping & Returns

      Free standard shipping and free 60-day returns for Nike Members. Learn more. Return policy exclusions apply.

      Pick-up available at select Nike Stores.

      Reviews (3)

      4 Stars

      • A must have!

        MY2GIRLZ - Jul 27, 2022

        My 19 yr old absolutely went crazy when she saw them!

      • the worst

        noisy shoes - Jun 18, 2022

        It fits good but makes ugly noise when I walk

      • In love

        Stacy711 - Jun 12, 2022

        These shoes are amazing, I bought a second pair in another color. So comfortable! I wear a women's 8.5 so I bought these is kids size 7 and they fit perfectly. Highly recommend! Picture is the all black colorway. I love the speckles of color in them