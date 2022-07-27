Put an extra bounce in your step. A super-stretchy Flyknit upper feels like wearing a sock while heel-to-toe VaporMax Air cushioning gives you lightweight comfort perfect for playtime. Flex into the future with us and feel the good vibes.
4 Stars
MY2GIRLZ - Jul 27, 2022
My 19 yr old absolutely went crazy when she saw them!
noisy shoes - Jun 18, 2022
It fits good but makes ugly noise when I walk
Stacy711 - Jun 12, 2022
These shoes are amazing, I bought a second pair in another color. So comfortable! I wear a women's 8.5 so I bought these is kids size 7 and they fit perfectly. Highly recommend! Picture is the all black colorway. I love the speckles of color in them