Netherlands National Team Jerseys
Soccer is back and this time it's for everyone, from elite athletes to the everyday athletes.
So join us in reminding the world of the power of the beautiful game—to cross barriers and bring people together.
Just like the current Netherlands team. United like never before, the squad's diversity is helping to form a strong bond with a new generation of fans ready to roar them to glory.
Get your Netherlands National Team Jersey and wear with pride. Out now—only for Nike Members.
Oranje Always
The Home Kit features a lion in a geometric knit pattern that carries on down through the shorts. Inside the collar, a custom crown graphic highlights the federation's royal connection.
Back in Black
The Oranje's first all-black kit since 2012 features a traditional polo collar and custom buttons that carry both national and federation symbols. Like the home strip, this away jersey is available in all sizes.
Produced pre-COVID-19. Might not reflect current regulations around social distancing.