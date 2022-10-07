Soccer is back and this time it's for everyone, from elite athletes to the everyday athletes.



So join us in reminding the world of the power of the beautiful game—to cross barriers and bring people together.



Just like the current Netherlands team. United like never before, the squad's diversity is helping to form a strong bond with a new generation of fans ready to roar them to glory.



Get your Netherlands National Team Jersey and wear with pride. Out now—only for Nike Members.