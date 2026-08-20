    2. /
  2. Accessories and Equipment
    3. /
  3. Bags & Backpacks
    4. /
  4. Duffels

Womens Duffels

(11)
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
Best Seller
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
¥6,490
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
¥5,720
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan
Jordan Element Duffel (92.6L)
Jordan
Element Duffel (92.6L)
¥7,700
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women's Puffer Gym Bag
NikeSKIMS
Women's Puffer Gym Bag
¥35,200
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
¥7,150
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
¥8,580
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
¥7,920
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
¥10,010
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan
Jordan Element Duffel (68.8L)
Best Seller
Jordan
Element Duffel (68.8L)
¥7,150
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan
Jordan Collectors Gym Duffel (45L)
Jordan
Collectors Gym Duffel (45L)
¥11,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Small, 31 L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Small, 31 L)
¥8,690
(Tax Incl.)