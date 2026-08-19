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  4. Dri-FIT

Womens Dri-FIT Shorts

(46)
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Reversible Shorts
Just In
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Reversible Shorts
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro Sculpt "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Pro Sculpt "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥6,600
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
¥10,340
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 4" Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 4" Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Trail Running Shorts
¥11,220
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 4" Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 4" Diamond Shorts
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
¥9,020
(Tax Incl.)
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 3" Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 3" Running Shorts
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥6,270
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dri-FIT One
Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Mid-Rise 3" Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT One
Women's Mid-Rise 3" Brief-Lined Shorts
¥5,500
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's Runner Shorts
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's Runner Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
¥7,299
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 5" Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 5" Shorts
¥9,240
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dri-FIT Park 3
Nike Dri-FIT Park 3 Women's Knit Soccer Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Park 3
Women's Knit Soccer Shorts
¥2,310
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 4" Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 4" Tight Running Shorts
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 2" Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 2" Shorts
¥9,240
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 3" Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 3" Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Skort
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Skort
¥12,650
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Airy
NikeSKIMS Airy Women's Fold-Over Waistband Skort
NikeSKIMS Airy
Women's Fold-Over Waistband Skort
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
Nike One
Nike One Women's Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Woven Shorts
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 2" Boyshorts with Drawcord
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 2" Boyshorts with Drawcord
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Airy
NikeSKIMS Airy Women's Relaxed Shorts
NikeSKIMS Airy
Women's Relaxed Shorts
¥10,670
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
¥11,880
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)
Japan Limited Road
Japan Limited Road Women's Jordan Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Japan Limited Road
Women's Jordan Basketball Shorts
¥10,340
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 3" Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 3" Biker Shorts
¥5,940
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 4" Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 4" Trail Running Shorts
¥12,650
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's 5" Track Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's 5" Track Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
¥14,300
(Tax Incl.)
Nike SB
Nike SB Skate Shorts
Nike SB
Skate Shorts
¥9,020
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 7" Bonded Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 7" Bonded Biker Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 3" Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 3" Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
¥9,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2.5" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2.5" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
¥6,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 5" Shorts (Plus Size)
Best Seller
Nike Pro 365
Women's 5" Shorts (Plus Size)
¥3,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Shorts
¥8,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 3" Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 3" Running Shorts
¥8,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
A'ja
A'ja A'ja Wilson Women's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja
A'ja Wilson Women's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
¥7,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike One
Nike One Women's Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Woven Shorts
¥4,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike United Academy
Nike United Academy Women's Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike United Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Shorts
¥2,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike United Academy
Nike United Academy Women's Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike United Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Shorts
¥4,099
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT 4" Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT 4" Diamond Shorts
¥6,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeSKIMS Airy
NikeSKIMS Airy Women's Relaxed Shorts
NikeSKIMS Airy
Women's Relaxed Shorts
¥10,670
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
¥11,880
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)
Japan Limited Road
Japan Limited Road Women's Jordan Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Japan Limited Road
Women's Jordan Basketball Shorts
¥10,340
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 3" Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 3" Biker Shorts
¥5,940
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 4" Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 4" Trail Running Shorts
¥12,650
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's 5" Track Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's 5" Track Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
¥14,300
(Tax Incl.)
Nike SB
Nike SB Skate Shorts
Nike SB
Skate Shorts
¥9,020
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 7" Bonded Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 7" Bonded Biker Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 3" Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 3" Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
¥9,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2.5" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2.5" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
¥6,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 5" Shorts (Plus Size)
Best Seller
Nike Pro 365
Women's 5" Shorts (Plus Size)
¥3,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Shorts
¥8,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 3" Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 3" Running Shorts
¥8,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
A'ja
A'ja A'ja Wilson Women's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja
A'ja Wilson Women's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
¥7,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike One
Nike One Women's Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Woven Shorts
¥4,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike United Academy
Nike United Academy Women's Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike United Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Shorts
¥2,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike United Academy
Nike United Academy Women's Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike United Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Shorts
¥4,099
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT 4" Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT 4" Diamond Shorts
¥6,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price