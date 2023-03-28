Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Bottoms
        3. /
      3. Shorts

      Womens Loose Shorts

      Tops & T-ShirtsPants & TightsShorts
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop by Price 
      (0)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Color 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (1)
      Loose
      Brand 
      (0)
      Sports & Activities 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Lining 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Sizing 
      (0)
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Women's Oversized Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG
      Women's Oversized Shorts
      ¥4,299
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Mid-Rise 3" Brief-Lined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Mid-Rise 3" Brief-Lined Shorts
      ¥4,400
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's High-Rise Fleece Shorts
      Nike Air
      Women's High-Rise Fleece Shorts
      ¥3,399
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Sportswear Team Nike
      Nike Sportswear Team Nike Women's Woven Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Team Nike
      Women's Woven Shorts
      ¥6,600
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Mid-Rise 3" 2-in-1 Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Mid-Rise 3" 2-in-1 Shorts
      ¥5,500
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Women's Fleece Graphic Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Women's Fleece Graphic Shorts
      ¥2,599
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Jersey Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Jersey Shorts
      ¥4,799
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Washed Jersey Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Washed Jersey Shorts
      ¥2,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly
      Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly Women's Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly
      Women's Basketball Shorts
      ¥4,400
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Shorts
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Shorts
      ¥7,370
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe Women's Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Women's Shorts
      ¥5,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Dri-FIT Attack
      Nike Dri-FIT Attack Women's Mid-Rise 5" Unlined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Attack
      Women's Mid-Rise 5" Unlined Shorts
      ¥4,070
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Ultra High-Waisted 3" Brief-Lined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Ultra High-Waisted 3" Brief-Lined Shorts
      ¥5,170
      (Tax Incl.)