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  3. Dri-FIT

Womens Pants and Tights and Leggings

(68)
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's Oversized Pants
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's Oversized Pants
¥18,370
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Cropped 17" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Cropped 17" Leggings
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
Nike One Relaxed
Nike One Relaxed Women's Dri-FIT Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike One Relaxed
Women's Dri-FIT Pants
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT High-Rise Joggers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT High-Rise Joggers
¥13,750
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro Sculpt "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Pro Sculpt "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥6,600
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pants
Nike Zenvy
Women's Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pants
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
¥7,480
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
¥9,130
(Tax Incl.)
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Woven Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Woven Pants
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
¥7,480
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
¥10,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Woven Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Woven Pants
¥9,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 29" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 29" Leggings
¥16,280
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 26" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 26" Leggings
¥16,280
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 2" Boyshorts with Drawcord
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 2" Boyshorts with Drawcord
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Loose Mid-Rise Pants
Nike Zenvy
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Pants
¥15,180
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
+2
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
¥15,180
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
¥8,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
¥11,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeSKIMS Airy
NikeSKIMS Airy Women's Low-Rise Mini Flare Pant
NikeSKIMS Airy
Women's Low-Rise Mini Flare Pant
¥11,220
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
¥7,480
(Tax Incl.)
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
¥9,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Tearaway Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Tearaway Pants
¥15,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
¥7,480
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
¥7,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Pants
Jordan Sport Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Pants
¥7,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 7/8 Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 7/8 Pants
¥11,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
¥11,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Zip-Off Pants
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Zip-Off Pants
¥22,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Tights (Left)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Tights (Left)
¥4,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Tights (Right)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Tights (Right)
¥4,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 4" Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 4" Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
¥8,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 4" Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 4" Tight Running Shorts
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 5" Shorts (Plus Size)
Best Seller
Nike Pro 365
Women's 5" Shorts (Plus Size)
¥3,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 3" Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 3" Biker Shorts
¥5,940
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 4" Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 4" Trail Running Shorts
¥10,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥6,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 26" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 26" Leggings
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Corset 26" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Corset 26" Leggings
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 3" Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 3" Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
ACG Tuff Fleece
ACG Tuff Fleece Dri-FIT Pants
Recycled Materials
ACG Tuff Fleece
Dri-FIT Pants
¥15,730
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 29" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 29" Leggings
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
¥12,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants
¥12,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike x Jacquemus
Nike x Jacquemus Women's Stirrup Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike x Jacquemus
Women's Stirrup Leggings
¥17,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Slim Flared Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Slim Flared Leggings
¥18,370
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
¥10,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Running Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Running Pants
¥10,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT Golf Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Pants
¥12,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥5,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
ACG Tuff Fleece
ACG Tuff Fleece Dri-FIT Pants
Recycled Materials
ACG Tuff Fleece
Dri-FIT Pants
¥17,820
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 17" Leggings with Drawcord
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 17" Leggings with Drawcord
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 29" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 29" Leggings
¥16,280
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 5" Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 5" Shorts
¥9,240
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 7" Bonded Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 7" Bonded Biker Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Woven Wide-Leg Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Woven Wide-Leg Pants
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 3" Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 3" Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
KNWLS Nike
KNWLS Nike Women's Ghost Pants
Recycled Materials
KNWLS Nike
Women's Ghost Pants
¥24,530
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Pants
¥10,340
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
¥12,430
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 26" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 26" Leggings
¥16,280
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Footsie Grip Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Footsie Grip Leggings
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
¥8,030
(Tax Incl.)
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Rise Tapered Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Rise Tapered Pants
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)