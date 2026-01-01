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Oversized Tops and T-Shirts(182)

Nike Life
Nike Life Men's Midweight Crew
Just In
Nike Life
Men's Midweight Crew
¥13,750
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Graphic T-Shirt
Just In
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
Men's Graphic T-Shirt
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Graphic T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Graphic T-Shirt
¥5,940
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Short-Sleeved T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Short-Sleeved T-Shirt
¥5,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
¥6,380
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 85
Air Jordan 85 Men's Oversized Graphic Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Air Jordan 85
Men's Oversized Graphic Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
¥6,270
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Flight Essentials
Jordan Flight Essentials Men's T-Shirt
Jordan Flight Essentials
Men's T-Shirt
¥5,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

40% Off Listed Price

Jordan
Jordan Men's Oversized T-Shirt
Jordan
Men's Oversized T-Shirt
¥6,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

40% Off Listed Price

Jordan Reissue
Jordan Reissue Men's Oversized T-Shirt
Jordan Reissue
Men's Oversized T-Shirt
¥5,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

30% Off Listed Price

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Best Seller
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
¥6,380
(Tax Incl.)

30% Off Listed Price

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's 1/2-Zip Cropped Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's 1/2-Zip Cropped Sweatshirt
¥8,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

Bundle Sale

Nike x Stranger Things
Nike x Stranger Things Men's Crew
Nike x Stranger Things
Men's Crew
¥10,099
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

Discounted from Listed Price

Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Oversized Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Oversized Hoodie
¥16,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

30% Off Listed Price

Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
Best Seller
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Over-Oversized Graphic Cardigan
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Over-Oversized Graphic Cardigan
¥11,770
(Tax Incl.)

Bundle Sale

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Satin Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Satin Long-Sleeve Top
¥12,430
(Tax Incl.)

30% Off Listed Price

Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
¥7,150
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)

[Discount Rate Up] 40% Off Listed Price

Nike x Stranger Things
Nike x Stranger Things Men's Oversized Hoodie
Nike x Stranger Things
Men's Oversized Hoodie
¥13,530
(Tax Incl.)

30% Off Listed Price

Nike ACG "Orb Weaver"
Nike ACG "Orb Weaver" UV Repel Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG "Orb Weaver"
UV Repel Short-Sleeve Shirt
¥12,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

40% Off Listed Price

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized V-Neck Cropped Top
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized V-Neck Cropped Top
¥9,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

Bundle Sale

Nike SB
Nike SB Dri-FIT Jacquard Skate Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike SB
Dri-FIT Jacquard Skate Jersey
¥8,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

40% Off Listed Price

Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Fleece Realtree Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Fleece Realtree Pullover Hoodie
¥8,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Big Kids' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Big Kids' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
¥5,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Long-Sleeve Graphic Polo Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Long-Sleeve Graphic Polo Top
¥8,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

40% Off Listed Price

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Jacket
¥16,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

40% Off Listed Price

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Cardigan
Nike Sportswear
Women's Cardigan
¥14,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

40% Off Listed Price

Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Short-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Nike Club
Men's Short-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
¥8,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

40% Off Listed Price

Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Short-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Nike Club
Men's Short-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
¥8,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

Bundle Sale

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Mock-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Mock-Neck Sweatshirt
¥8,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

40% Off Listed Price

Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Realtree Hockey Jersey
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Realtree Hockey Jersey
¥13,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

40% Off Listed Price

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Long-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Long-Sleeve Shirt
¥14,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

Bundle Sale

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' (Girls') Oversized Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Big Kids' (Girls') Oversized Hoodie
¥5,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

40% Off Listed Price

Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Pullover Hoodie with Reflective Accents
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Pullover Hoodie with Reflective Accents
¥17,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

40% Off Listed Price

Nike Sportswear LNY
Nike Sportswear LNY Men's 1/2-Zip Fleece Top
Nike Sportswear LNY
Men's 1/2-Zip Fleece Top
¥13,090
(Tax Incl.)

30% Off Listed Price

Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Hoodie
¥16,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

Bundle Sale

Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
¥5,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear LNY
Nike Sportswear LNY Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Best Seller
Nike Sportswear LNY
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)

30% Off Listed Price

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
¥15,290
(Tax Incl.)

30% Off Listed Price

Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Cropped Hoodie
+1
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Cropped Hoodie
¥10,340
(Tax Incl.)

30% Off Listed Price

Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)

30% Off Listed Price

Nike One
Nike One Women's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Top
¥9,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

[Discount Rate Up] 40% Off Listed Price

Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
¥10,230
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
¥5,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

40% Off Listed Price

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized French Terry Graphic Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized French Terry Graphic Pullover Hoodie
¥12,430
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Flight Essentials
Jordan Flight Essentials Men's Oversized T-Shirt
Jordan Flight Essentials
Men's Oversized T-Shirt
¥5,830
(Tax Incl.)

20% Off Listed Price

Nike One
Nike One Women's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
¥9,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear Plush
Nike Sportswear Plush Women's Mod Crop Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Plush
Women's Mod Crop Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
¥9,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

Bundle Sale

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Long-Sleeve Graphic Polo Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Long-Sleeve Graphic Polo Top
¥8,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

40% Off Listed Price

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Jacket
¥16,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

40% Off Listed Price

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Cardigan
Nike Sportswear
Women's Cardigan
¥14,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

40% Off Listed Price

Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Short-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Nike Club
Men's Short-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
¥8,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

40% Off Listed Price

Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Short-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Nike Club
Men's Short-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
¥8,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

Bundle Sale

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Mock-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Mock-Neck Sweatshirt
¥8,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

40% Off Listed Price

Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Realtree Hockey Jersey
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Realtree Hockey Jersey
¥13,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

40% Off Listed Price

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Long-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Long-Sleeve Shirt
¥14,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

Bundle Sale

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' (Girls') Oversized Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Big Kids' (Girls') Oversized Hoodie
¥5,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

40% Off Listed Price

Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Pullover Hoodie with Reflective Accents
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Pullover Hoodie with Reflective Accents
¥17,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

40% Off Listed Price

Nike Sportswear LNY
Nike Sportswear LNY Men's 1/2-Zip Fleece Top
Nike Sportswear LNY
Men's 1/2-Zip Fleece Top
¥13,090
(Tax Incl.)

30% Off Listed Price

Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Hoodie
¥16,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

Bundle Sale

Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
¥5,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear LNY
Nike Sportswear LNY Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Best Seller
Nike Sportswear LNY
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)

30% Off Listed Price

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
¥15,290
(Tax Incl.)

30% Off Listed Price

Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Cropped Hoodie
+1
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Cropped Hoodie
¥10,340
(Tax Incl.)

30% Off Listed Price

Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)

30% Off Listed Price

Nike One
Nike One Women's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Top
¥9,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

[Discount Rate Up] 40% Off Listed Price

Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
¥10,230
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
¥5,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

40% Off Listed Price

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized French Terry Graphic Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized French Terry Graphic Pullover Hoodie
¥12,430
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Flight Essentials
Jordan Flight Essentials Men's Oversized T-Shirt
Jordan Flight Essentials
Men's Oversized T-Shirt
¥5,830
(Tax Incl.)

20% Off Listed Price

Nike One
Nike One Women's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
¥9,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear Plush
Nike Sportswear Plush Women's Mod Crop Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Plush
Women's Mod Crop Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
¥9,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price

Bundle Sale