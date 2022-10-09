Apple Watch Nike

Use the chart below to determine the right size for you.

Apple Watch Nike Series 7
Watch Face Size41mm45mm
Band Fits Wrists130 – 200mm140 – 220mm
Apple Watch Nike Series 4, 5, 6 & SE
Watch Face Size40mm44mm
Band Fits Wrists130 – 200mm140 – 220mm
Apple Watch Nike Series 3
Watch Face Size38mm42mm
Band Fits Wrists130 – 200mm140 – 210mm

Measure the circumference of your wrist to determine band size. Most women's wrists are within the 140-175mm range. Most men's wrists are within the 165-195mm range.

You can match most bands with any Apple Watch Series 3 or newer case of the same size. The 41mm bands work with 38mm and 40mm cases; the 45mm bands work with 42mm and 44mm cases.