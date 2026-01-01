Nike Factory Store South Wharf

Nike Unite South Wharf

Closed • Opens at 10:00

DFO South Wharf

20 Convention Centre Pl.

Shop TG21

South Wharf, Victoria, 3006, AU

+61 3 9686 4249

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Store Hours

Sun - Thu: 10:00 - 18:00
Fri: 10:00 - 21:00
Sat: 10:00 - 18:00

Services

  • Reuse-A-Shoe

    Reuse-A-Shoe

    Drop off your worn-out sneakers and we’ll recycle them into Nike Grind.

  • Return Information

    Return Information

    This store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.

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