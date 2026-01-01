Back to SearchDFO CanberraClosed • Opens at 10:00Canberra Outlet Centre337 Canberra AveFyshwick, Australian Capital Territory, 2609, AU+61 2 6280 6040Get DirectionsStore HoursSun - Sat: 10:00 - 18:00ServicesLearn MoreScan product barcodes with the Nike App to view additional sizes and colors.Reuse-A-ShoeDrop off your worn-out sneakers and we’ll recycle them into Nike Grind.Click here for more information.Return InformationThis store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike WollongongWollongong Central200 Crown StreetW104AWollongong, New South Wales, 2500, AUOpening Soon • Opens at 9:00Nike Macarthur SquareMacarthur Square Shopping Centre200 Gilchrist DriveLevel 3, Shop UE01Campbelltown, New South Wales, 2560, AUOpening Soon • Opens at 9:00Nike Factory Store LiverpoolShops 79 and 80Sydney Outlet Village5 Viscount PlLiverpool, New South Wales, 2170, AUClosed • Opens at 10:00