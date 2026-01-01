Nike Clearance Store - Canberra

DFO Canberra

Closed • Opens at 10:00

Canberra Outlet Centre

337 Canberra Ave

Fyshwick, Australian Capital Territory, 2609, AU

+61 2 6280 6040

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Store Hours

Sun - Sat: 10:00 - 18:00

Services

  • Learn More

    Learn More

    Scan product barcodes with the Nike App to view additional sizes and colors.

  • Reuse-A-Shoe

    Reuse-A-Shoe

    Drop off your worn-out sneakers and we’ll recycle them into Nike Grind.

  • Return Information

    Return Information

    This store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.

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