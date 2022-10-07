Product Care

Easy maintenance and care recommendations for your favorite Nike shoes, accessories and apparel.

How to Wash White Clothes

How to Wash White Clothes

Follow these easy cleaning tips to keep white clothes looking fresh.

How to Break In a Baseball Glove

How to Break In a Baseball or Softball Glove

These tips will help transform a stiff, new mitt into a well-fitting glove you’ll wear for years to come.

How to Clean Soccer Cleats

How to Clean Soccer Cleats

Keep your beloved soccer cleats in top condition with these cleaning instructions.

Can You Put Sneakers in the Washer? Here's How to Wash Your Nikes

Can You Put Sneakers in the Washer? Here’s the Best Way to Wash Your Nikes

To preserve the quality of your shoes, check out the best way to clean them.

How to Clean Running Shoes

How to Clean Running Shoes

Running shoes are bound to get dirty. Check out this simple, eight-step guide to spruce up your pair.

How to Pack Shoes for Moving and Traveling

How to Pack Shoes for Moving or Traveling

Save space and avoid unnecessary scuffs with these tips to organize shoes in moving boxes or luggage.

How to Clean Nike Air Force 1 Shoes

How to Clean Air Force 1s

Want to keep your all-white Air Force 1s spotless? Use these cleaning tips to remove stains and have them looking fresh out of the box.

How To Get Stains Out of White Shirts

How To Get Stains Out of White Shirts

Follow these easy tips to salvage any stained white tee.

How to Get Rid of the Smell of Sweat in Workout Clothes

How to Get Rid of the Smell of Sweat in Workout Clothes

Love working up a sweat but hate the lingering smell of sweaty gym clothes? Try these five tips for odor-free gear.

How to Wash Out Deodorant Stains

6 Tips to Wash Out Deodorant Stains

These easy cleaning methods call for common household staples to get rid of stubborn deodorant stains.

How To Get Grass Stains Out of Shoes

How To Get Grass Stains Out of Shoes

Check out these four easy steps to remove stubborn grass stains from shoes.

How to Wash a Sports Jersey Properly

How to Wash a Stinky Sports Jersey

Use these tips to thoroughly clean a sports jersey after a sweaty game.

The Best Way to Fold a T-shirt to Save Space

How to Fold a T-shirt to Save Space

Here are the best ways to fold T-shirts to save room and declutter your space.

How to Fold a Hoodie Correctly

The Easiest Way to Fold a Hoodie

Plus, reduce the number of wrinkles while saving space in your drawer.

How To Fold Shorts To Save Space

3 Folding Hacks for Shorts To Save Space

Properly folding shorts helps to save space in your closet, suitcase or drawer while keeping them wrinkle-free. Check out these simple tips on how to fold shorts.

How to Clean Shoelaces

3 Easy Ways to Clean Shoelaces

From bleach to baking soda, check out these top tips and tricks to clean your shoelaces.

How to Wash A Baseball Cap

3 Easy Ways to Wash a Baseball Cap

Check out these simple methods to keep your baseball caps fresh and clean.

How to Remove Gum from Shoes

4 Easy Ways to Remove Gum from the Bottom of Your Shoe

Check out these four simple ways to remove pesky gum from the bottom of your shoe with common household items.