How To Get That Pesky Armpit Smell Out of Shirts

Tees made with natural fibers (such as cotton) are more breathable than those made with synthetics (like polyester and rayon). One study, found in a 2014 issue of the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology, compared the odors and bacterial count of cotton and polyester T-shirts worn during an intensive bicycle spinning session. They found that cotton tees did not harbor as much bacteria as synthetic blends, which is likely why shirts made with natural materials may not smell as strongly post-workout.