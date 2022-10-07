We Were Made For This.
Are You?
Our generation is the least active. Ever. And that’s not ok. We’re not looking for a pro.
Just a chance. If you think you have what it takes to get us moving, Nike has a way for you to join in.
The Ball's In Your Court.
Understand the issue
Get us moving
Speak up for us
The Ball's In Your Court.
Understand the issue
Get us moving
Speak up for us
Our Partners In Play
Learn more about programs and organizations that get kids moving.
You In?
We double dare you to join us.
From new partner details to ideas to keep kids active at home, sign up for the latest from Made to Play.
You In?
We double dare you to join us.
From new partner details to ideas to keep kids active at home,
sign up for the latest from Made to Play.