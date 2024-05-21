How to Get Girls Playing and Keep Them Playing

Girls want to play sports. They want to move, compete, take risks and feel like they’re part of something. It’s getting girls to the field or gym, making sure they have the right gear (think sports bras and hair ties) and keeping them playing that takes some work.

Experts say that girls do better physically, mentally, emotionally and socially when they get the chance to play. Yet, girls are dropping out of sports at twice the rate of boys. For girls in urban communities and girls of color, the numbers are even worse.