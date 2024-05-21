Coaching Hijabi Athletes
Coaching for Belonging
Nike believes in the power of sport to move the world forward, starting with kids. We know that active kids are not only healthier but do better in school, in their communities and in their future careers. This is especially true for girls who are often less active and have fewer opportunities to play than boys.
The right product can make a big difference in how girls experience sport – and for some girls, this includes wearing the hijab. For girls who choose to wear it, the hijab can be a source of power and strength, both on and off the playing field.
This guide will help you give hijab-wearing athletes – and their teammates – the information and support they need to keep playing.
Because a girl should never have to choose between what she plays and what she believes.
Thank you for all you do to get more girls moving!
“My mission in telling my story is to encourage the next generation to be involved in these unlikely sports where traditionally we haven’t been provided the access or the space to be a part of fencing or swimming or gymnastics or whatever it is.”
Ibtihaj Muhammad
Olympic Medalist Fencer & First Muslim American woman to win an Olympic Medal
Hijab Basics
A hijab is a head covering worn by some Muslim women. It’s traditionally a symbol of modesty and privacy and is important for religious, cultural or family reasons.
Girls choose to wear the hijab at different ages. For some, it could be the start of puberty or even before. For others, it could be marriage, a particular age or just a time she decides for herself. Some wear it whenever they choose to; others wear it only during religious activities; and others wear it whenever they are in the presence of male non-relatives.
Wearing a loose hijab during sport can be difficult and dangerous. Just like any other gear, loose-fitting, non-breathable materials that fall into the eyes or trap sweat can be challenging in sports like basketball or soccer. A sport hijab (or a snug hijab without pins or fasteners that can come loose) allows girls to move. And girls who move, move the world.
In addition, girls may choose to wear long sleeves, long pants or leggings. While this is an individual choice, it may be mandatory for her participation.
“My advice to a young hijabi baller is to never give up. Take pride in your Muslim identity, take pride in your hijab, push the barriers and never ever doubt yourself. And, when people expect the least from you, always surprise them with the most.”
Yasmin Said
Muslim Women’s Summer Basketball League
Focus on Hijab Fit
A hijab should offer comfort and coverage. The Nike Pro Hijab is specifically designed for play and movement. Here are a few tips to help girls find the optimal fit:
- Make sure the elastic that fits over the top of your head isn’t too far down on your forehead. If it is, it could mean the hijab is too large and will move and slip while you play. There’s also an interior strap to help secure coverage and keep the hijab from slipping. Make sure it’s snug, but comfortable.
- If you are wearing a jersey, try tucking the hijab into the neckline or collar to make sure it doesn’t move around while you play your best.
- Some hijabi athletes recommend wearing your hair in a low bun, so the hijab will fit better and feel more comfortable.
- The Nike Pro Hijab may fit a bit differently than other hijabs, so try it out a few times to see which way feels best for you.