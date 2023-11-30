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Help Girls Listen To Their Body

Real Talk

By listening to and learning from their bodies, girls are more likely to accept and appreciate what they can do and experience — keeping in tune with what their body needs when playing sport. Let’s help them stay in the game.

Last updated: December 5, 2023
4 min read
Help Girls Listen To Their Body

For girls, the joy of sport should stem from their experience, not their appearance. It’s common for girls to be preoccupied with and worry about their appearance. This can manifest in ways such as: comparing themselves to others, talking negatively, positively or too much about their appearance, or avoiding certain activities for fear of being judged. By encouraging girls to appreciate, respect and listen to their bodies — their capabilities, limitations, and unique traits — we can all promote body confidence and enhance their sporting experience.

There are a number of reasons as to why girls may not listen to their bodies. For example, they may ignore feelings of hunger and skip a meal because they’re worried about their weight, or they may push through an injury because they’re worried about missing a game. Teammates, coaches and parents can also unknowingly encourage girls to ignore what their bodies need. After all, how many girls have been told they’re being dramatic? We have to normalize and prioritize girls listening to their bodies and participating in sport in a way that’s right for them.

Help Girls Listen To Their Body

To help with this, we’re going to introduce you to the Three Step Sense Check. This is a useful tool for coaches and parents to use with girls and can be used anywhere at any time. It’s a simple system to help athletes check in with what their body needs. Take her through the following steps and see how she comes to connect with, and trust her body.

  • Help Girls Listen To Their Body, slide 1 of 3
    Step 1: Slow Down

    Ask her to pause and take three deep breaths in through her nose and out through her mouth.

    If she feels comfortable, ask her to close her eyes.

  • Help Girls Listen To Their Body, slide 2 of 3
    Step 2: Check-In

    Ask her to scan her body from top to bottom. Tell her to pay attention to what her body is feeling and where.

    What is she noticing? For example, is she cold? Is she hungry?

    Does her body need something? For example, does she have tension in her shoulders? Does she need some food?

  • Help Girls Listen To Their Body, slide 3 of 3
    Step 3: Move Forward

    Now that she has checked in with her body, she has to act in a way that meets her body’s needs. For example, stretch parts of her body that feel tense or get a quick snack. Perhaps she doesn’t need anything, and she can carry on her way.

    She can use this exercise anytime, anywhere. For example, before she starts practice, or while she’s traveling to a game.

    This is a brief act of self-care that helps her to connect with her body. So give it a try whenever it’s needed.

By embracing these checks, we show girls that we prioritize how they’re feeling and trust that they know best. Let’s create a generation of athletes who are connected with, care for, and respect their bodies.

Body Confident Sport is a program developed by Nike and Dove to help girls build body confidence and make sports a place where girls feel like they belong. The content has been designed in partnership with the Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport and the Centre for Appearance Research.

For a full overview of the resources, please visit:

www.bodyconfidentsport.com

Help Girls Listen To Their Body

Originally published: November 30, 2023

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