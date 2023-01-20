Check Out These 5 Warm Nike Hoodies for Winter Weather

For a durable Nike hoodie built with technology to keep you toasty, go for a Nike Therma-FIT ADV hoodie. The innovative materials in these garments provide heat-regulating benefits to maintain the body’s warmth — without overheating.

A range of hoodie styles contain Nike Therma-FIT ADV technology, from cropped fleece hoodies with a cinched hem to high-performance training styles with a side zipper for adjustable ventilation. No matter the style, any hoodie in this collection is engineered for warmth.

For athletes who want to shop with sustainability in mind, consider the Nike Forward hoodie. These sweatshirts contain heat-regulating Nike Therma-FIT ADV technology while also featuring the latest apparel innovation by Nike.

Nike Forward uses an efficient needle-punching process, instead of traditional knit and woven processes, to create cozy, soft and insulative garments with recycled materials. The first collection produces an average of 75 percent less carbon compared with standard knit materials.