The Best Nike Fleece Hoodies to Shop Now
Buying Guide
Get cozy with one of these super-soft fleece hoodies by Nike.
Whether worn solo or layered beneath a coat, a soft, fleece-lined hoodie is a wardrobe staple that completes any cozy, casual look. Nike hoodies are made in a variety of fleece materials — some that offer maximum softness, fuzziness and comfort and others that provide a smooth, tailored design.
For exercising, outdoor adventuring or just hanging out, find the best Nike fleece hoodie for you with this buying guide.
(Related: The Best Fleece Jackets by Nike)
The Best Nike Fleece Hoodies
1. Nike Sportswear Fleece Hoodies
If you want a hoodie that’s suitable for a range of activities — from school or work to lounging on the weekends — a Nike Sportswear fleece hoodie is a versatile choice. These hoodies are designed to look casual, sleek and sporty and come in several fleece varieties.
- Tech Fleece: This Nike fleece material is lightweight and insulative, offering a premium design and construction that packs in the heat without adding bulk. You can easily layer these hoodies or wear them solo for a relaxed yet put-together look. To complete a full sweatsuit outfit, check out a matching pair of Nike Tech Fleece joggers.
- Club Fleece: Made from super-soft Nike fleece material, the Club Fleece collection is full of simple hoodies with a brushed fabric that feels smooth and comfortable. These hoodies feature ribbing at the sleeves and hem to add to the relaxed and casual fit. Like Tech Fleece, you can find Nike Club Fleece joggers to match your hoodie.
- Phoenix Fleece: This version of Nike Sportswear fleece offers a wide range hoodie cuts and styles, from oversize, full-zip hoodies to knee-length, zip-up hoodies. Some styles feature elongated ribbing at the cuffs for a more structured look. And to put together an entire outfit, consider pairing a Phoenix Fleece hoodie with a matching pair of high-waisted, wide-leg sweatpants or slim-fit, tailored joggers.
2. Nike ACG Fleece Hoodies
Nike All Conditions Gear, or ACG, is a top choice for outdoor adventurers — or for anyone needing extra coverage while braving inclement weather. Many ACG fleece hoodies contain sweat-wicking Nike Dri-FIT material or thermal Nike Therma-FIT technology to keep you dry and warm on the trails or slopes.
These fleece hoodies — styles made with the Nike ACG "Tuff Knit" fabric, for instance — are designed to balance cozy warmth with rugged durability. For outdoor adventuring, consider wearing them over a base layer.
3. Nike Pro Fleece Hoodies
The Nike Pro collection is designed with high-performance training in mind, and Nike Pro fleece hoodies are no exception. These hoodies are lightweight but still insulative, which makes them ideal for warm-ups before a workout or for quick coverage during breaks.
For a Nike Pro hoodie that you plan to wear during a workout, look for design features like adjustable drawcords and hoodies that cinch, so you can keep the garment in place as you move.
Words by Julia Sullivan