How to Start Running After 40

One of the reasons running can be such a great (and affordable) way to introduce fitness into your daily routine is because you don’t need lots of special equipment. The key is finding a good pair of running shoes that provide cushioning, fit your feet and accommodate your jogging style. If you’re new to running, you may want to visit a Nike store and get properly fitted, then test several pairs before choosing the shoes that are best for you.

You might also want to treat yourself to running apparel that will make your run even more comfortable, like gear made with moisture-wicking fabrics to help you stay dry as you log your miles, or running tights, which provide comfort and support while helping moderate body temperature. Eventually, you may decide to get more advanced gadgets like a GPS watch or water-resistant Bluetooth headphones, but you don’t need these things when you’re first starting out. It’s best to start with the basics.