12 Core Strengthening Exercises for Runners

When you think of running muscles, all the biggies in your lower body probably come to mind: glutes, quads, hamstrings, calves. But your core — which, BTW, goes way beyond a “six-pack” — is actually one of the most important muscle groups for runners.

“Think of the core as all the muscles that stabilize your torso and hips,” says certified strength and conditioning coach Janet Hamilton, the owner of the Atlanta-based coaching company Running Strong. Along with the rectus abdominis — aka that six-pack (and yes, we all have one, even if you can’t see it) — your core includes the inner and outer obliques, which help you rotate from side to side; the transverse abdominis, the deep muscles that wrap around your abdomen like a corset, drawing your belly button in; the erector spinae, which run along your spine; the multifidus, the deep muscles in your lower back; your glutes and your pelvic floor.

Strengthening all of these muscles can improve your posture and stability, better your form, and help you to become a fitter, faster, more efficient runner. In fact, consistent core strength training was shown to increase speed in a study published in The Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research. Another study published in PLOS One found it can improve your endurance and running economy (how efficiently you run on the energy you have).