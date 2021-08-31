First, the idea became popular that athletes should choose running shoes based on their arch height and pronation. For decades, runners were advised to analyze the shape of their feet and choose a shoe accordingly. But a growing body of research began to show that pronation didn’t increase the injury risk for runners, and therefore didn’t need to be corrected by running shoes.

Later, around the beginning of the new millennium, the idea took hold that barefoot running provided the most comfort for athletes. The minimalist running shoe became all the rage, until studies showed that the amount of cushioning in a shoe doesn’t change the speed of the force applied to your foot, which is what creates the likelihood of injury.

In fact, runners tend to adjust their stride naturally depending on the shoe. If they’re not getting cushioning from the shoe, they’ll adjust to landing on the forefoot to absorb shock in the calf and Achilles.

In recent years, Nike researchers at the NSRL have been using large amounts of data from athletes around the world to observe running patterns and understand what kinds of running shoes are best at preventing injury. Recent findings suggest that cushioning and comfort are the most important qualities in a running shoe.

So what does all this mean for you? Simply put, you don’t need to pay too much attention to your gait when choosing a shoe, unless you pronate or roll your foot so much that it causes you pain. Instead, when you try on a shoe, jog around a bit and focus on how it feels.