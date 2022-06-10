Running Shorts With a Phone Pocket: Why They're So Convenient

Wear running shorts or pants with phone pockets. Nike has options for running shorts with pockets in all shapes and sizes. Runners can find pairs with traditional pockets that zip or with a deep side pocket just the right size for your phone. There are breathable shorts with an inner pocket along the interior waistband, and some even have a back pocket that securely holds your stuff. Any of these options can help keep your cell phone safe while you run. Strap it to your arm. There are special phone armbands with a pouch designed to carry phones, which is a great option for many runners. If you’re open to adding an extra accessory onto your body during a run, this could be the right method for you. Hold it in your sports bra. Your phone will probably be secure this way, but it can be uncomfortable — depending on how your sports bra fits — and the phone will certainly get sweaty once your body is warmed up and working hard. Hold it in your hand, with a strap. A no-slip phone case with an adjustable strap can help you carry the phone by attaching it to your hand, instead of just holding it with your bare hand. Your hand won't get tired as quickly as if you were holding it without the strap, but you still have to hold something for the duration of the run.

If you’ve decided to bring your phone with you on the run, you have a few options for how to carry it:

There are also vests, belts, and backpacks that can work to hold your phone, but your comfort level with them may vary while you’re running. Adding yet another layer to your running outfit could reduce your range of motion. You may end up buying a bunch of different phone carriers only to return them because they feel bulky or unnatural while you’re running. To avoid these issues, work with what you’ve got. Wear running shorts (or pants, tights, or leggings) that already have a built-in pocket.