How to Pick the Best Nike Running Jacket for Cold Weather

Puffer jackets and vests are the most heavily insulated outer layers, since they are filled with down or synthetic material. Even with the extra insulation, this running outerwear remains lightweight.

Nike puffer jackets for winter running are made with Therma-FIT technology to enhance breathability while maximizing warmth — without adding bulk. Jackets in this collection also feature reflective details and packable hoods, as well as zipper vents. Some offer stretchy thumb holes for extended coverage and a fleece collar for a cozy feel.

Go a step further with jackets that feature Nike Therma-FIT ADV, which includes body-mapped technology that insulates areas of your body where you need it most (like your core), while keeping other areas — like your underarms — breathable.

(Related: 4 Expert-Backed Tips for Running in Cold Weather)