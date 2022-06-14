What Backpacks Are Best for Work, School and Travel?

The perfect work backpack needs to be comfortable to wear and be able to handle long hours of use. You also need plenty of space to hold personal items. It doesn’t hurt to have a stylish office-friendly backpack — one that says working professional instead of grad school student.

Pockets of all sizes are essential for a business backpack. Not only does your backpack need to hold files, a laptop and possibly your lunch, you also want easy-to-reach storage for smaller items. Keys, your cell phone, a wallet and your ID badge can get lost in the main compartment of a business backpack. Make sure your pick has pockets everywhere. It’s a bonus if your backpack has specialty pockets meant for things like a water bottle or your phone. That way you know they’ll fit perfectly.

Comfort is also essential, especially when you're lugging your stuff home after a long day at the office. Look for padding at the back of the backpack and make sure you can adjust the straps to the right comfort level.

You also want a durable backpack, so see if you can find one that’s water-resistant (just in case) and made for extended wear.

The one must-have of a work backpack is a laptop compartment or laptop sleeve. Even if you’re only carrying a tablet, you need a special spot for your electronic device to keep it safe and secure.

A laptop backpack is especially helpful if you commute to work on public transportation. Bus and train travel can be a rough on both you and your bag, and knowing your device is protected adds peace of mind.

Some laptop backpacks have a separate laptop pocket, with extra padding. Others provide a removable laptop sleeve that holds your device and fits securely into the main compartment of your backpack. Whether you use a laptop pocket or laptop sleeve, you won’t have to worry about the safety of your device if you get bumped or jostled or if you drop your laptop backpack.