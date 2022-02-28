How to Wash A Backpack

Empty the backpack first and remove any excess debris or dust by hand or vacuum. Remove any caked-on stains with a soft toothbrush. Avoid using water as this can further damage leather when not mixed with other cleaning agents. For other stains, combine warm water and dish soap. Dab the mixture onto the leather with a clean towel. Wipe away the soapy mixture with a fresh damp towel, and let dry. If the stain is oil-based, a degreaser or dry cornstarch can get things started, but you still may need to use the soapy cleaning solution to finish the job. Once clean and dry, use a leather conditioner on the exterior or leather sections of the bag to restore it.

To keep a leather backpack clean, it’s best to try to treat the bag to avoid getting soiled in the first place. On the outside of the bag, use a waterproofing solution to keep it safe from water and other damaging elements. In the event it does get dirty, follow these steps to clean your leather backpack:

On occasion, leather — and backpacks constructed of the material — can accumulate mold. If this happens, the backpack will have a distinct odor and looks discolored. To treat the mold, wipe it off first with a wet towel, and then do a deep cleaning with a leather cleaner.