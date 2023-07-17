How to Measure Your Hand to Find Your Glove Size

Glove sizes can vary depending on their design and intended use. For example, Nike training gloves run smaller than Nike running gloves.

For Nike women’s running gloves, a small glove is designed to fit a 7- to 7.5-inch hand circumference. A women’s medium glove fits a 7.5- to 8-inch hand circumference, and a women’s large glove fits an 8- to 8.5-inch hand circumference.

For Nike men’s running gloves, a small glove is designed to fit a 7- to 8-inch hand circumference, a men’s medium glove fits an 8- to 8.5-inch circumference, and a men’s large glove fits an 8.5- to 9-inch circumference.

Nike unisex running gloves tend to run larger, with a small/medium fitting a 9- to 9.5-inch hand circumference and a medium/large fitting a 9.5- to 10-inch circumference.

While gloves should fit comfortably (not too loose that they slip off or bunch up and not too tight to restrict circulation), there are some nuances to keep in mind.

Golf gloves, for example, are designed to be on the snug side, while soccer goalkeeping gloves should feel more loose. Nike gloves are built to provide flexibility and comfort through features like Nike Dri-FIT sweat-wicking technology, fleece-lined insulation and adjustable straps at the cuff for a customizable fit.