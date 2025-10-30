The Best Nike Gifts for Co-Workers

Buying Guide

These seven Nike gift ideas are sure to be a hit with teammates at work.

Last updated: October 30, 2025
3 min read
The Best Nike Gift Ideas for Co-Workers

Having a great colleague can help make any job more enjoyable. If you want to surprise them with a gift, whether it’s for their birthday or around the holidays, a Nike item can be the answer for a co-worker, no matter their interests.

From fuzzy, budget-friendly socks to cozy sweaters, check out these Nike gifts for co-workers.

7 Nike Gift Ideas for Co-Workers

1. For the Co-Worker Glued to Their Computer: Blue-Light Glasses

The Nike Blue Light Collection features glasses with premium lens coatings that help reduce blue-light exposure from smartphones, laptops and other devices with screens — making them a thoughtful gift for colleagues who spend plenty of time on their devices.

2. For the Co-Worker Who’s Always Cold: Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Sweaters

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece sweaters are the definition of comfort — and ideal for co-workers looking to warm up in a chilly office. Find Sportswear Club Fleece in a multitude of shades and styles, including hoodies, zip-ups and crewnecks.

3. For the Co-Worker Who Loves to Talk Sports: Professional Sports Gear

For the sporty co-worker with a strong allegiance to a professional or university team, you can’t go wrong with a fan-gear gift from Nike. Shop sweaters, T-shirts, hats, scarves and more that feature the colors and logos from tons of sports teams

Shop Nike Fan Gear

4. For the Co-Worker Who Works Out During Lunch: Nike Duffel Bags

With some bags able to hold up to 51 liters of volume, Nike duffels are well-suited for folks who commute to work with their exercise gear in tow. A standout bag — the Nike Storm-FIT ADV Utility Power Duffel Bag — is crafted with waterproof material to keep items safe from wet weather.

5. For the Co-Worker Who Takes Hydration Seriously: Nike Water Bottles

From the Nike Recharge, a vacuum-insulated 32-ounce bottle, to the Nike 24-ounce TR Hyper Charge, a shaker bottle that can be used both as a pre- and post-workout mixer or standard bottle, there’s a Nike water bottle to help keep your teammate hydrated on the job.

6. For the Co-Worker With a Colorful, Fun Sock Collection: Nike Socks

Socks are a can’t-go-wrong gift for many kinds of folks — and gifting socks to co-workers is no exception. Nike socks — in no-show, ankle and crew types — are designed to be both cozy and ready for sport, as many contain sweat-wicking technology to help keep feet dry.

7. For Any Co-Worker: Nike Gift Cards

Not sure what type of gift your co-worker might want? A Nike gift card is a no-fail option. Send yours via mail, in person or by email with the amount of your choosing.

Shop Nike Gift Cards

Originally published: October 30, 2025

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