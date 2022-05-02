5 Tips for Managing Food Cravings, According to Experts

Put simply, a dietary craving is a sudden or nagging need to eat something, and usually a whole lot of that something. And it typically involves food that your personal trainer/coach/doctor might raise an eyebrow at. Cravings often happen when you’re hungry and thus your blood sugar and energy are low — a recipe for eating on impulse, says Katherine Haysbert, a certified nutrition consultant and certified natural chef. But cravings can also strike when you’re stuffed. (Have you ever inhaled a giant chocolate chip cookie after gorging yourself on a soup-salad-sandwich combo? Thought so.)



Giving into a craving may make you feel out of control because in a way, you are. Our bodies have a hedonic, or pleasure-seeking, system. It works alongside your appetite to drive decisions about what you eat based on the “reward” a particular food might deliver, explains Krista Scott-Dixon, PhD, the director of curriculum at Precision Nutrition.



Although cravings can be rooted in a physiological need for nourishment — like when you skip breakfast and a few hours later you’re practically drooling at the sight of a stacked sandwich — most cravings are psychologically connected to what Scott-Dixon likes to call the "emotional anesthetic,” or comfort, that some foods can provide. In other words, sure, that cookie’s so good it’s blowing your mind. But it might also remind you of baking cookies as a kid, giving you a sweet hit of nostalgia.