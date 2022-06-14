How to Get Sweat Stains Out of Shirts

Perspiration odor may cling to garments even after you’ve washed them. If that happens, soak the shirt or other item of clothing overnight in warm water containing three or four tablespoons of salt for each quart of warm water, and then rinse the garment thoroughly.

If the odor still remains, pretreat the area where the stain was with liquid detergent, let the garment sit for 30 minutes and then wash it.