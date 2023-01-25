The Best Nike Sweatpants for Men to Shop Now
Buying Guide
Hop into a pair of these sweats when comfort is your main priority.
Nike offers an array of sweatpants that move with you — no matter the activity, whether it's breaking a sweat or sitting courtside at a basketball game.
If you’re in the market for comfortable, long-lasting choices, you’ve come to the right place. This roundup of Nike sweatpants for men checks all the boxes. Notice the sweatpants below are categorized by material. This way, you can easily select the styles that best suit you.
Best Sweatpants for Men
1. Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Sweatpants
When you want warmth without the bulk, consider picking out a pair of these soft sweats. This collection includes anything from joggers to utility pants. Made with a cotton-polyester blend, these pants are designed to be smooth on both the inside and out.
In addition, most of the pants in this material feature a slim and tapered fit, creating a sleek and tailored look. Some even include several pockets, meaning you have an assortment of places to store keys and other essentials.
2. Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Sweatpants
Choose pants in this brushed-back material for a soft, smooth feel and wide range of style choices. From joggers to cargo pants, tapered pants, and more, these cotton-polyester sweats are not only evergreen, but they also prioritize comfort. Since there are so many color and pattern options, consider picking up a few pairs.
3. Nike Therma-FIT Sweatpants
Ideal for the cool weather, these pants feature Nike Therma-FIT heat-regulating technology that helps keep you warm. The insulating fleece material will up your comfort whether you’re shooting hoops or going for a walk. Choose from a variety of styles geared towards fitness, basketball, training and more.
4. Nike Therma-FIT ADV Sweatpants
For additional protection from the cold, grab a pair of these sweats made with Nike Therma-FIT — but with even more heat-regulating power through advanced engineering. These sweats are designed to be worn alone or layered over compression tights. Throw them on before, during, or after exercise — even on the harshest days.
5. Nike Fleece Solo Swoosh Collection
For classic year-round style, go for these sweats with the trademark Nike logo embroidered on the front. Made with brushed-back fleece, these cozy pants are available in a range of pastels and darker colors. A soft elastic waistband and inner drawcord enable you to secure the slouchy pants tighter to the waist, making it a suitable choice for working out or lounging around.
Words by Dina Cheney