Cross-Train to Become a Better Runner

How Cross-Training Prevents Injury

Let’s start with that injury-prevention part. While it may not sound like the sexiest benefit of cross-training, it’s actually the key to becoming a better runner. That’s because it takes time for your muscles, tendons, and ligaments to get strong enough to withstand a lot of pavement pounding, explains Ian Klein, a specialist in exercise physiology, cross-training, and injury prevention at Ohio University. Cross-training, Klein says, gives your body the impact stimulus of running—basically, the coaxing it needs to grow stronger—without overloading it so much that you get hurt.



Think about cycling, swimming, using the elliptical. All of these forms of cardio can remove the brute force of running while training your muscles to go longer and push harder, and with little additional injury risk, says Jason Fitzgerald, a USA Track & Field-certified coach and creator of the coaching program, Strength Running. “If I'm looking at two runners and one is running 40 miles a week and the other is doing the same mileage plus two hours of aerobic exercise, my money is on the runner doing cross-training to run faster,” says Fitzgerald. “The cross-training is almost like running higher mileage.”